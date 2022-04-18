AP source: Kimberly Guilfoyle meets with Jan. 6 committee

The committee has said it has received a number of the documents it initially requested from Guilfoyle but is now looking to learn more about her meetings with the former president and members of his family in the Oval Office the morning of the attack.

“Ms. Guilfoyle met with Donald Trump inside the White House, spoke at the rally that took place before the riot on January 6th, and apparently played a key role organizing and raising funds for that event,” Mississippi Rep. Bennie Thompson, the committee’s Democratic chairman, said in a March 3 statement.

Guilfoyle's appearance is the latest in a series of sit-down interviews the committee has conducted with those in Trump's inner circle in the past few weeks. On Tuesday, Stephen Miller, who served as a top aide to Trump, was questioned virtually for eight hours.

The former president's daughter Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner have also spoken to the committee in the past month, providing hours of testimony that members have cited as helpful to their probe.