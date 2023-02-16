AP source: Kevin Love discussing possible buyout from Cavs

The Athletic first reported Love's buyout request.

Love played well earlier this season before being slowed by a thumb injury. When forward Dean Wade and guard Ricky Rubio recently returned from injuries, Love's minutes shrunk, and lately he hasn't been in the rotation at all.

Love's situation became cloudier when the team signed veteran forward Danny Green after he became available via buyout. Green made his debut in Wednesday night's loss at Philadelphia while Love sat again.

Last week, Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman said he had not spoken to Love or his agents about a buyout and expected him to have a contributing role again at some point this season.

Cavs coach J.B. Bickerstaff said something similar earlier this week, complimenting Love on continuing to be a good teammate and leader.

Love hasn't played since Jan. 24 He missed two games with back spasms but hasn't been in Cleveland's last eight games despite being active.

Although he's averaging career lows in points (8.5) and rebounds (6.8), Love may be able to catch on with a playoff-contending team looking for an experienced player. He went to four straight NBA Finals with Cleveland.

Love has averaged 17.2 points and 10.5 rebounds since 2008. He spent six seasons with Minnesota before being traded to Cleveland.

