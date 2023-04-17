AP source: Jets' Quinnen Williams skips start of workouts

San Francisco signed Javon Hargrave to a four-year, $84 million contract last month. Tennessee's Jeffrey Simmons agreed earlier this month to a four-year extension reportedly worth up to $94 million, with $66 million guaranteed, including a $24 million signing bonus.

Williams is coming off his best season, when he set career highs with 12 sacks, 28 quarterback hits and 12 tackles for loss while establishing himself as one of the game's elite defensive tackles. He was also selected the Jets' MVP by his teammates.

"I did everything right on and off the field," Williams said the day after the Jets' 7-10 season ended. "I want to be compensated for what I am."

Jets general manager Joe Douglas told reporters at the league meetings in Phoenix last month that talks with Williams' agent were “in a positive place” but added there was “no exact timeline” for when a deal would get completed.

Williams has 27 1/2 career sacks with 60 quarterback hits, 33 tackles for loss, four forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries in his four NFL seasons.

New York re-signed Williams' older brother Quincy in March, giving the linebacker an $18 million deal that includes $9 million in guarantees.

