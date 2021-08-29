AP source: Jets acquire edge rusher Shaq Lawson from Texans

He had four sacks in 14 games, including seven starts, for the Dolphins. He also returned a fumble for a touchdown. In March, Miami traded him and a sixth-round pick in this year's draft to Houston for linebacker Benardrick McKinney and a seventh-rounder.

Shaq Lawson has two years and $9.8 million left on his contract, which was restructured by Houston in March. He is making $990,000 this season.

He is a much-needed addition to a Jets defense that was deflated when Carl Lawson went down during a joint practice session with the Packers in Green Bay. Much of what coach Robert Saleh and defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich plan to do on defense is predicated on having a solid pass rusher to complement a pocket-squeezing D-line.

They had that in Carl Lawson, who was signed to a three-year, $45 million contract in March. He had been perhaps the Jets' best player in training camp, consistently making his presence felt in the backfield and giving New York perhaps its first big-time pass rusher in 20 years.

The Jets also lost defensive end Vinny Curry for the season last week, when he announced he has a rare blood disorder that required his spleen to be removed. He developed blood clots and is taking blood thinners that prevent him from having physical contact for the next three to six months.

Shaq Lawson will now help fill that pass-rushing void as a young but experienced edge rusher. The Jets also have Bryce Huff, a second-year defensive end from Memphis, who is expected to get increased playing time.

The Jets cut safety Bennett Jackson, clearing a roster spot for Lawson.

