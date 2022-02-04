AP source: Jaguars hiring Doug Pederson as next head coach

Pederson ultimately got the nod over former NFL coaches Jim Caldwell and Bill O’Brien, current/former coordinators Byron Leftwich, Nathaniel Hackett, Matt Eberflus, Todd Bowles, Kellen Moore, and Jaguars offensive coordinator/interim head coach Darrell Bevell. Dallas defensive coordinator Dan Quinn declined an interview request, presumably because he preferred not to work with Baalke.

Discussions with Leftwich broke down for similar reasons, according to another person familiar with the process.

Former Las Vegas interim coach Rich Bisaccia and fired Denver coach Vic Fangio also interviewed and could end up being hired as coordinators.

Pederson led the Eagles to their first Super Bowl following the 2017 season and made the playoffs three times in five seasons. The Eagles went 4-11-1 in his final year.

Pederson was 51-34-1 in Philly, including 4-2 in the postseason. Before that, he served three seasons (2013-15) as Kansas City’s offensive coordinator and made the playoffs twice.

In Jacksonville, he’ll be tasked with ending the team’s woeful ways and getting the most out of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

The Jags have dropped 35 of their last 41 games and have a league-high 10 losing seasons in the last 11 years. Lawrence, the No. 1 overall draft pick, finished his rookie campaign with 12 touchdown passes, a league-leading 17 interceptions, five fumbles and a passer rating (71.9) that was second-worst in the NFL ahead of only Zach Wilson of the New York Jets.

Jacksonville ranked last in the league in scoring (14.9 points a game) and 27th in yards (305.4 a game). The defense was slightly better, ranking 28th in points allowed (26.9) and 20th in yards (353.1).

Pederson seemed like one of the safest picks from the start of Jacksonville’s search, especially after Meyer’s yearlong mess, but Khan and Baalke appeared to be leaning toward younger offensive candidates to pair with Lawrence.

Leftwich and Hackett were considered the favorites. Leftwich landed a second interview last week, a face-to-face sit-down in Tampa. The sides continued talking the following day, but apparently hit a snag, presumably over Baalke’s role.

The Jaguars then scheduled a second interview with Hackett, but he took the Denver job before that could happen.

Jacksonville then rebooted its search and doubled back to Pederson. He was out of coaching this season after Philadelphia fired him on Jan. 11, 2021. The Eagles ranked 26th in scoring (20.9 points a game) and 28th in passing (207.9 yards a game) in his final season.

Pederson inherits a roster that lacks talent, but he does have the No. 1 pick in April’s draft and should have around $70 million in salary cap space.

Finding harmony with Baalke will be key. Baalke’s last five NFL seasons ended with a coaching change.

His resume includes failed tenures with Urban Meyer (2021), Doug Marrone (2020), Chip Kelly (2016), Jim Tomsula (2015) and Jim Harbaugh (2014).

The 57-year-old Baalke remained in place after Khan fired Meyer in mid-December, a move that irked fans enough for them to organize a “clown out” protest for the season finale against Indianapolis. A few hundred fans showed up dressed in colorful wigs, oversized bowties and red noses.

Khan remained committed to Baalke after the “clown out” and again after several candidates expressed reservations about working with him.

