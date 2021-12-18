AP source: Jags fired Meyer for cause, don't intend to pay

The Jaguars (2-11) host Houston (2-11) on Sunday, with offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell serving as interim coach. Bevell got the nod over assistant head coach Charlie Strong because he has previous experience as an NFL head coach; he went 1-4 as Detroit’s interim coach last season.

A spokesman for Khan told The Associated Press on Friday that the decision to move on from Meyer was initially made following Jacksonville's 20-0 loss at Tennessee on Sunday. A conversation Khan and Meyer had in the locker room after that shutout — Meyer had few answers for the team's woes or how he planned to fix them — sealed a decision Khan had been mulling for weeks.

Khan waited several days to finally pull the plug on Meyer because he had a scheduled media event on his yacht Monday and was at the NFL owners’ meetings in Dallas on Tuesday and Wednesday. He also attended an All-Elite Wrestling show Wednesday night in Dallas. Shad Khan and his son Tony own the wrestling league.

The Jaguars ended up firing Meyer early Thursday, hours after former kicker Josh Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during an August practice. Connecting that report by a Florida newspaper, which the Jaguars haven’t disputed, to Khan’s announcement made sense. But the Jaguars insist it was more coincidental than causative.

