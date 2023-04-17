AP source: Hurts, Eagles agree to $255 million extension

The Eagles announced on Monday " QB1 is here to stay, " but terms were not yet announced, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was not yet final. Hurts was rewarded for his breakout season when he was named an AP NFL MVP finalist and led the Eagles to the Super Bowl, where they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs.

"Keeping the main thing in Philly," the Eagles tweeted. "We've agreed to terms with Jalen Hurts on a 5-year extension through the 2028 season."