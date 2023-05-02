AP source: Grizzlies have no plans to bring back Brooks

The NBA fined Brooks on Sunday $25,000 for not talking to the media after some of Memphis’ losses in its first-round playoff series against the Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA says Brooks violated league rules for “media interview access."

That included Brooks bolting the Memphis locker room after the Game 6 series-clinching loss before reporters were allowed inside. That 40-point loss was the biggest in franchise history for Memphis, which came in as the West's No. 2 seed for a second straight season.

Grizzlies general manger Zach Kleiman was asked about Brooks' future with Memphis on Sunday. Memphis acquired the 6-foot-6 Brooks, who was the 45th pick overall out of Oregon, in a draft-night trade from Houston in 2017. Brooks had started 318 of 345 regular-season games in his career.

"I'll hit on DB another day, but nothing I could comment on for now with him going into free agency,” Kleiman said then. ___

AP Basketball Writer Tim Reynolds in Miami contributed to this story.

