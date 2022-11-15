AP source: Glazer to decide on Ronaldo's Man United future

There was widespread speculation about Ronaldo leaving United even before the season started, but a potential exit is being complicated by the limited number of clubs that can afford to meet his reported salary of around 500,000 pounds ($590,000) per week.

Ronaldo has six months remaining on his contract, and United’s lawyers are currently reviewing footage of the 37-year-old’s explosive interview to determine the club’s legal position, the person with knowledge of the situation said.

In the excerpts of the interview that were released Sunday evening, Ronaldo is heavily critical Ten Hag, the owning Glazer family and the club in general.

“I don’t have respect for (Ten Hag) because he doesn’t show respect for me,” Ronaldo told interviewer Piers Morgan. “If you don’t have respect for me, I’m never going to have respect for you.”

United officials have yet to see the full interview and had no knowledge that it had been conducted before excerpts started to circulate on Sunday.

“The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established,” United said. “Our focus remains on preparing for the second half of the season and continuing the momentum, belief and togetherness being built among the players, manager, staff and fans.”

