AP source: FBI agents shot serving warrant in Florida

He thought it was a car backfiring but about two minutes later he heard another volley of about five shots. He went outside and looked over his fence as police cars and ambulances rushed in. Then he saw officers working on someone lying on the ground, who was then loaded into an ambulance.

A SWAT team appeared next, with officers donning riot gear. Then they went around the building, yelling “go go go.”

McLymont said he couldn't see the apartment where the shooting happened from his location.

Authorities did not immediately release any information about the suspect, who reportedly remained inside the home, surrounded by officers.

Another large contingent of officers gathered outside a Fort Lauderdale hospital where victims were taken, according to television video.

The Sunrise Police Department tweeted about the heavy police presence and the closure of surrounding roads.

The shooting happened in Water Terrace, a complex of multi-unit homes. Hours later, Sunrise Police urged its residents to remain inside and be patient while law enforcement blocked the entrances to their community.

___

Balsamo contributed from Washington. Frieda Frisaro contributed from Fort Lauderdale.

Law enforcement officers block an area where a shooting wounded several FBI agents while serving an arrest warrant, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, in Sunrise, Fla. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) Credit: Marta Lavandier Credit: Marta Lavandier

Police officers work near the scene of a shooting that wounded several FBI agents in Sunrise, Fla., Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP) Credit: Joe Cavaretta Credit: Joe Cavaretta