AP source: Eovaldi agrees to multiyear deal with Rangers

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because the deal was not finalized and the club had not announced the move.

Eovaldi, who was born in Houston, has pitched for five teams over 11 big league seasons. He spent the past 4 1/2 seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He was 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts in 2022, after an All-Star season in 2021 when he was 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA in 32 starts.