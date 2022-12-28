journal-news logo
X

AP source: Eovaldi agrees to multiyear deal with Rangers

Nation & World
By STEPHEN HAWKINS, Associated Press
47 minutes ago
A person familiar with the deal says veteran right-hander and Texas native Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to a two-year contract with the Rangers

Veteran right-hander and Texas native Nathan Eovaldi has agreed to a two-year contract with the Rangers that includes a vesting option for an additional season, according to a person familiar with the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on Tuesday night on condition of anonymity because the deal was not finalized and the club had not announced the move.

Eovaldi, who was born in Houston, has pitched for five teams over 11 big league seasons. He spent the past 4 1/2 seasons with the Boston Red Sox. He was 6-3 with a 3.87 ERA in 20 starts in 2022, after an All-Star season in 2021 when he was 11-9 with a 3.75 ERA in 32 starts.

The agreement with Eovaldi comes after the Rangers signed two-time NL Cy Young Award winner Jacob DeGrom to a $185 million, five-year deal this month.

Texas also signed Andrew Heaney to a $25 million, two-year contract in free agency, acquired Jake Odorizzi in a trade with Atlanta, and retained All-Star left-hander Martin Pérez with a $19.65 million qualifying offer. The Rangers signed right-hander Jon Gray to a $56 million, four-year deal last winter at the same time they added the half-billion dollar middle infield of Corey Seager and Marcus Semien.

__

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

In Other News
1
US Supreme Court keeps asylum limits in place for now
2
Southwest cancels more flights, draws federal investigation
3
Winter weather upends water systems across the Deep South
4
Mexico's president asks residents to reject drug gang gifts
5
Bill forcing feds to fix prison cameras is signed into law
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top