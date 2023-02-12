AP source: Eagles' Steichen leads Colts' coaching candidates

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because Steichen is coaching the Eagles in the Super Bowl against the Chiefs and a deal hasn’t been completed.

Steichen, who was one of three finalists for AP Assistant Coach of the Year, would become the second Eagles offensive coordinator hired by the Colts as their head coach. Frank Reich, who was fired by the Colts earlier this season, was Philadelphia’s offensive coordinator before becoming Indianapolis’ head coach in 2018.