AP source: DOJ denies panel details in Trump records probe

The Justice Department has not formally announced it is investigating Trump's handling of the records, but letters between the committee and the department seem to indicate that investigators are taking steps toward it.

A spokesperson for the Justice Department declined a request for comment Tuesday.

In addition, the FBI has taken steps to begin examining the potential mishandling of classified information related to the documents in the boxes, according to two other people familiar with the investigation who were not authorized to discuss it by name and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity. It wasn’t clear exactly what work investigators had done so far or what additional steps they were planning to take.

In a letter to the National Archives last month, Maloney made a series of requests for information she said the committee needs to determine if Trump violated federal records laws over his handling of sensitive and even classified information. In response, the general counsel for the archivist wrote on March 28 that “based on our consultation with the Department of Justice, we are unable to provide any comment.”

