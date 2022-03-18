Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

AP source: Deshaun Watson changes mind, joining Browns

FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. A person familiar with the decision tells AP quarterback Deshaun Watson has changed his mind and will accept a trade to the Cleveland Browns, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

Credit: Matt Patterson

caption arrowCaption
FILE - In this Dec. 27, 2020, file photo, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Houston. A person familiar with the decision tells AP quarterback Deshaun Watson has changed his mind and will accept a trade to the Cleveland Browns, Friday, March 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson, File)

Credit: Matt Patterson

Credit: Matt Patterson

Nation & World
By TOM WITHERS, Associated Press
Updated 3 minutes ago
A person familiar with the decision tells AP quarterback Deshaun Watson has changed his mind and will accept a trade to the Cleveland Browns

Deshaun Watson changed his mind. The Browns have their franchise quarterback, one with some extra heavy baggage.

Watson decided to waive his no-trade clause and the controversial QB accepted a trade to Cleveland after previously rejecting the team, a person familiar with the decision told The Associated Press on Friday.

Watson, who didn't play last season for Houston due to legal problems, had informed the Browns on Thursday that he wasn't coming. However, he had a change of heart and called the team Friday, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the team has not announced the imminent trade.

The Browns are paying a hefty price for Watson, sending the Texans three first-round draft picks, a third-rounder and one in the fifth for the 26-year-old.

Watson will be joining a Cleveland team with plenty of talent, but one that has been in search of a franchise quarterback for years. The three-time Pro Bowler became a target of the Browns after a grand jury declined to indict him on sexual misconduct claims made by 22 women.

His arrival in Cleveland will likely be met with a backlash by some fans, but the Browns are comfortable with his character after doing their own investigation.

ESPN first reported Watson's decision.

Watson will receive a five-year, $230 million guaranteed contract, according to NFL Network.

The Browns' public pursuit of Watson angered incumbent starter Baker Mayfield, who requested a trade. Cleveland turned down Mayfield's demand before learning Watson had agreed to waive his no-trade clause and jump to the AFC North.

Watson had also been courted by Atlanta, Carolina and New Orleans. Cleveland seemed to have the longest odds to get him, but he was intrigued by their talented roster, which includes star defensive end Myles Garrett and running back Nick Chubb.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates a touchdown during the team's NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. Several teams are scrambling to find a quarterback. Some of those, including Carolina, New Orleans and Cleveland, have been in discussions with Watson, who sat out last season. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

Credit: Zach Bolinger

FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates a touchdown during the team's NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. Several teams are scrambling to find a quarterback. Some of those, including Carolina, New Orleans and Cleveland, have been in discussions with Watson, who sat out last season. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

Credit: Zach Bolinger

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) celebrates a touchdown during the team's NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 20, 2020, in Indianapolis. Several teams are scrambling to find a quarterback. Some of those, including Carolina, New Orleans and Cleveland, have been in discussions with Watson, who sat out last season. (AP Photo/Zach Bolinger, File)

Credit: Zach Bolinger

Credit: Zach Bolinger

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches teammates warm up for an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. Knowing he's probably done with the Browns, Mayfield posted a long note on social media, thanking Cleveland and its fans for embracing him and his wife, Emily.(AP Photo/David Richard, File)

Credit: David Richard

FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches teammates warm up for an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. Knowing he's probably done with the Browns, Mayfield posted a long note on social media, thanking Cleveland and its fans for embracing him and his wife, Emily.(AP Photo/David Richard, File)

Credit: David Richard

caption arrowCaption
FILE - Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield watches teammates warm up for an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Jan. 9, 2022, in Cleveland. Knowing he's probably done with the Browns, Mayfield posted a long note on social media, thanking Cleveland and its fans for embracing him and his wife, Emily.(AP Photo/David Richard, File)

Credit: David Richard

Credit: David Richard

In Other News
1
US education secretary to Florida LGBTQ kids: Got your back
2
Putin appears at big rally as troops press attack in Ukraine
3
Ivey scores 22 as Purdue beats Yale 78-56 in NCAA tourney
4
American gunmakers help Ukrainians fight back against Putin
5
Smith leads Auburn to 10th straight NCAA opening win, 80-61
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top