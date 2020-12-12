AP source: Cuomo among contenders for attorney general pick

It was not clear to what extent the disclosure this week that federal prosecutors were investigating the finances of Biden's son, Hunter, might have scrambled the attorney general search process given that the person who has picked would inherit the probe assuming it remains active next month.

It was also not immediately clear how seriously Cuomo was being considered or how any nomination of him would be greeted by either Republicans, given Cuomo's antagonistic relationship with President Donald Trump, or by civil rights activists who have encouraged Biden to build a diverse cabinet.

The Rev. Al Sharpton, who was among advocates who met with Biden on Tuesday on the subject of diversity and civil rights, told reporters that he had encouraged Biden to select a Black attorney general but gave him room to select someone of another race as long as they had a background in civil rights.

A former state attorney general and Housing and Urban Development secretary in the Clinton administration, Cuomo has been governor of New York since 2011 and has been the public face of the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

_____

Follow Eric Tucker at http://www.twitter.com/etuckerAP

In this Dec. 3, 2020, photo provided by the Office of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Cuomo holds up samples of empty packaging for the COVID-19 vaccine during a news conference in the Red Room at the State Capitol in Albany, N.Y. Cuomo is one of several contenders under consideration by President-elect Joe Biden for the role of attorney general. (Mike Groll/Office of Governor of Andrew M. Cuomo via AP) Credit: Mike Groll Credit: Mike Groll