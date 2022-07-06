Trump White House counsel Cipollone to testify to 1/6 panel

Cipollone is said to have stridently and repeatedly warned Trump and his allies against their efforts to challenge the election, threatening to resign as Trump eyed a dramatic reshuffling atop the Justice Department.

One witness said Cipollone referred to a proposed letter making false claims about voter fraud as a “murder-suicide pact.” Another witness said Cipollone had warned her that Trump was at risk of committing “every crime imaginable” if he went to the Capitol on Jan. 6

But while his interview with the committee could prove to be a breakthrough, it remained unclear whether Cipollone would try to limit what he is willing to talk about. As the administration’s chief lawyer, he could argue that some or all of his conversations with Trump are privileged.

FILE - White House counsel Pat Cipollone arrives for the confirmation hearing for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett at the Senate Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Oct. 12, 2020. The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection has issued a subpoena to Cipollone. (Greg Nash/Pool via AP, File)