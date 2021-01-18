AP source: Cavs plan to move on without F Kevin Porter Jr.

The Cavs have always been intrigued by Porter's on-court ability, but the 20-year-old has had issues away from the floor.

In November, he was involved in a single-car accident and police found a loaded handgun and marijuana in his vehicle. Charges were later dismissed against Porter after he proved he didn't know the gun was in his car.

Cleveland drafted Porter with the No. 30 overall pick in 2019 knowing he had issues while at Southern California. As a rookie, he averaged 10 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 50 games.

