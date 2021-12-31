AP source: Cavs acquire Rondo from Lakers for Valentine

The Cavs needed an experienced guard to help continue their strong start after losing Ricky Rubio to a season-ending knee injury. They'll add Rondo once the deal is approved by the NBA, said the person who spoke on condition of anonymity because the teams have not yet had the required conference call with the league.

A four-time All-Star, the 35-year-old Rondo averaged 3.1 points and 3.7 assists coming off the bench for the Lakers. It was his second stint with Los Angeles. He's been in league health and safety protocols and will need to be cleared before joining the Cavs.