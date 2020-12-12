AP source: Catcher James McCann, Mets near $40M, 4-yr deal

The 30-year-old McCann has improved behind the plate, as measured by defensive metrics, and is a steady presence with the bat. He played a key role in the development of White Sox ace Lucas Giolito.

McCann began his seven-year career in 2014 with Detroit and 118 games are the most he's played in any season. He was regarded as the second-best catcher on the free agent market behind J.T. Realmuto.

Cohen hired Sandy Alderson as team president in his first move after buying the team, and the Mets have been interviewing for a new general manger.

The Mets and their fans are eager to see a roster remake, especially after the infusion of Cohen's cash.

NL Cy Young Award winner Trevor Bauer and center fielder George Springer, the 2017 World Series MVP, are two prime free agents said to be attracting the Mets' interest.

