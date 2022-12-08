AP source: Cardinals, Contreras agree to 5-year contract

The 30-year-old Contreras received a $19.65 million qualifying offer from Chicago, but he turned down the proposal.

Contreras was the best option in a thin market for free agent catchers that also included Christian Vázquez and Gary Sánchez.

Contreras also has played first base, third base and the corner outfield spots in the majors. The three-time All-Star made 39 starts at designated hitter this year.

The Venezuela native is a .256 hitter with 117 homers and 365 RBIs in 734 career games over seven seasons. He hit a career-best 24 homers in 2019 and drove in a career-high 74 runs in 2017.

___

Follow Jay Cohen at https://twitter.com/jcohenap

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports