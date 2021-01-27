AP source: Candace Parker to sign with Chicago Sky

Parker, who has played her entire 13-year career with the Los Angeles Sparks, is an unrestricted free agent and can't officially sign with Chicago until Monday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Wednesday because no official announcement is allowed until Feb. 1.

The 34-year-old Parker, who is from the Chicago area, was the No. 1 pick in 2008 by the Sparks. She would be able to finish her career playing in front of her family.