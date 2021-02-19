AP source: Buffalo Bills LB Matt Milano to test free agency

General manager Brandon Beane last month raised the prospect of not being able to afford re-signing Milano.

“Listen, we want to keep good players. Matt’s a good player, so we’d love to keep him here,” Beane said. “But, again, he’s earned this right and we’ll just have to see how it plays out.”

Buffalo is coming off a 13-3 finish in which it won its first AFC East Division title in 25 years, and reached the conference championship for the first time since 1994.

The 26-year-old Milano was selected by Buffalo in the fifth-round of the 2017 draft and developed into a key contributor when healthy. His versatility at the outside linebacker position to defend against the run and pass made him a valuable three-down player in Buffalo’s defensive system.

An assortment of injuries limited him to appearing in just 11 regular-season games and six starts this past year in which Milano still posted career-bests with 3 1/2 sacks and nine quarterback pressures. Including playoffs, the Bills had a 12-1 record with Milano in the lineup last season.

In 2018, he was the NFL’s only player with at least 75 tackles, three interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Overall, Milano has five interceptions, five fumble recoveries and a forced fumble in 55 career games, including 39 starts.

A.J. Klein, who has two years left on his contract, would be a candidate to take over the starting job after filling in for Milano this season.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

FILE - Buffalo Bills outside linebacker Matt Milano (58) warms up before an NFL football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Orchard Park, N.Y., in this Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, file photo. The Buffalo Bills' salary-cap constraints have led starting linebacker Matt Milano to decide he will test free agency next month, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the discussions between the player and team have been private. (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes, File) Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes Credit: Jeffrey T. Barnes

FILE - Buffalo Bills linebacker Matt Milano (58) tackles Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (87) during the second half of the AFC championship NFL football game in Kansas City, Mo., in this Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, file photo. The Buffalo Bills' salary-cap constraints have led starting linebacker Matt Milano to decide he will test free agency next month, a person with direct knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Friday, Feb. 19, 2021. The person spoke to The AP on the condition of anonymity because the discussions between the player and team have been private. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel, File) Credit: Charlie Riedel Credit: Charlie Riedel