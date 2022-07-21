AP source: Browns work out QBs while awaiting Watson ruling

Former federal judge Sue L. Robinson, the league's disciplinary officer, is deciding whether Watson, who was traded to the Browns in March, has violated the personal conduct policy.

If Watson is suspended, the Browns intend to go with veteran Jacoby Brissett as their starter. Brissett has started 37 games during his pro career with New England, Indianapolis and Miami. He signed as a free agent one day after Cleveland enticed Watson to waive his no-trade clause with a five-year, $230 million contract that's fully guaranteed.

Josh Dobbs is also on Cleveland's roster, but the 27-year-old has never started an NFL game and the Browns wanted to bring in another veteran in case Watson is out for multiple games.

The 31-year-old McCarron nearly came to Cleveland in a 2017 trade from Cincinnati, but the deal was voided when the Browns failed to file the appropriate paperwork with the league on time. McCarron also has played for Oakland and Houston.

Rosen was one of several top college quarterbacks the Browns considered drafting with the first overall pick in 2018 before choosing Baker Mayfield. Cleveland dealt Mayfield to Carolina earlier this month after agreeing to pick up $10 million of his salary for 2022.

Rosen went 3-13 in starts for Arizona and Miami. He was with Atlanta last season and appeared in four games.

Combined Shape Caption FILE - Atlanta Falcons quarterback Josh Rosen works against the Cleveland Browns during the second half of a preseason NFL football game, Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, in Atlanta. While they await a ruling on Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns are working out quarterbacks this week to make sure they're prepared for training camp. A.J. McCarron and Josh Rosen, two QBs who have been on Cleveland's radar previously, are among the quarterbacks getting a look, said a person familiar with the team's plans on Thursday, July 21, 2022.(AP Photo/John Bazemore, File) Credit: John Bazemore