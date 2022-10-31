AP source: Biden to float windfall tax on energy producers

Last week Exxon Mobil broke records with its profits in the third quarter, raking in $19.66 billion in net income, and Chevron had $11.23 billion in profits, almost reaching the record profits it attained in the prior quarter.

Americans have struggled with painfully high gasoline prices in recent months, paying more than $4.80 on average for a gallon of regular at the beginning of July, according to AAA. They've since fallen to $3.76 on average nationally, but the White House says they should be lower, given declines in global oil prices over the same period.

“Can’t believe I have to say this but giving profits to shareholders is not the same as bringing prices down for American families,” Biden tweeted on Friday.

Biden has been critical of energy companies profits since at least June, when he complained publicly that “Exxon made more money than God this year.”