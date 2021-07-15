AP source: Beal in protocols, Tokyo Olympics status in doubt

Meanwhile, Tokyo reported its highest number of new COVID-19 cases in almost six months on Wednesday — a bad sign with the Olympics set to open in just over a week. The 1,149 new cases reported in Tokyo on Wednesday was the highest one-day total since Jan. 22, and numbers have been surging in the Olympic host city for nearly a month.

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach have both pledged that the Tokyo Olympics will be “safe and secure,” amid a government-mandated state of emergency in and around much of the Tokyo area.

Beal has played in, and started, all three exhibitions for the U.S. so far in Las Vegas, averaging 10.3 points on 10 for 21 shooting. He has improved with each game, starting with a two-point effort in a loss to Nigeria, a 12-point effort in a loss to Australia, then scored 17 in Monday night’s win over Argentina.

“Today we got better,” Beal said after Monday's win, appearing at a press conference without a mask — but walking into the room with one on, and placing it back on before getting up to exit the room. “Still a lot we can improve on, but we’re moving in the right direction.”

USA Basketball has two more exhibitions remaining, first Friday against Australia and then Sunday against Spain. The team is scheduled to fly to the Olympics on Monday.

If Beal cannot play in the remaining exhibitions, the Americans would be down to eight of their 12 players. The other three not in Las Vegas with the team — Khris Middleton, Jrue Holiday and Devin Booker — are at the NBA Finals with Milwaukee and Phoenix.

AP Sports Writer Stephen Wade in Tokyo contributed to this story.

United States' Bradley Beal dunks against Australia during an exhibition basketball game Monday, July 12, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher) Credit: John Locher Credit: John Locher