AP Source: Archie Miller out as Indiana's basketball coach

Indiana head coach Archie Miller complains to official Bo Boroski after receiving a technical foul during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Credit: Michael Conroy

Nation & World | 38 minutes ago
By MICHAEL MAROT, Associated Press
Indiana has fired coach Archie Miller after four mediocre seasons

Indiana has fired coach Archie Miller after four mediocre seasons, a person with knowledge of the decision told to The Associated Press on Monday.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because an official announcement had not yet been made.

Miller was 67-58 with the Hoosiers and never made the NCAA Tournament though many believed Indiana would have made the 2020 tourney had it not been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indiana head coach Archie Miller gestures during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind., Saturday, March 6, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Credit: Michael Conroy

Indiana coach Archie Miller stands in the bench area during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, in East Lansing, Mich. Michigan State won 64-58. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)
Credit: Al Goldis

Indiana head coach Archie Miller questions a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Thursday, March 11, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
Credit: Darron Cummings

