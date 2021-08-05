AP source: All-Star Randle agrees to extension with Knicks

Randle also set career highs with 6.0 assists per game and his 41% shooting on 3-pointers. He was named the NBA's Most Improved Player.

The 6-foot-8 Randle played at Kentucky and was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2014 NBA draft by the Los Angeles Lakers. He has averaged 17.4 points and 9.2 rebounds in his career.

The agreement with Randle is the Knicks' second deal with an All-Star to be disclosed in two days. On Wednesday, a person with knowledge of the situation said four-time All-Star point guard Kemba Walker will sign with the Knicks after agreeing to a buyout with the Oklahoma City Thunder. Walker was born in the Bronx.

The 31-year-old Walker is owed nearly $74 million for the next two seasons, including a $37.6 million option that he held for 2022-23. He never played for the Thunder, who acquired him in a trade with Boston in June in the deal that sent Al Horford back to the Celtics.

