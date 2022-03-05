AP source: 49ers hire Brian Griese as QBs coach

Griese replaces Rich Scangarello, who left the Niners last week to take the offensive coordinator job at Kentucky.

Griese will be counted on to work closely with Trey Lance, who was drafted third overall by San Francisco in 2021. Lance started only two games as a rookie, but is expected to fill that role this season with starter Jimmy Garoppolo likely to be traded.

The 49ers have lost several assistants this offseason with offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel getting hired as head coach in Miami and taking receivers coach Wes Welker and tight ends coach Jon Embree with him.

Special teams coordinator Richard Hightower was hired for the same job in Chicago and running backs coach Bobby Turner is planning to take the year off to deal with medical issues.

The Niners haven't announced any of their new staff hirings, but are bringing former Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn on as an offensive assistant among other moves.

