AP source: 10 Raiders players fined for COVID-19 violations

Players were seen without their masks mingling with guests, who also didn’t have face coverings. The city of Henderson fined the DragonRidge Country Club $2,000 for four violations of the Nevada governor’s COVID-19 emergency directives, including people not wearing masks and more than 50 people at the event.

“We tried our best even at the event with everything, and we weren’t perfect but we were trying our best,” Carr said last week. “We weren’t trying to be careless or reckless.”

The event raised $300,000 for Waller’s foundation that helps young people overcome drug and alcohol addiction.

This is just the latest punishment handed to the Raiders for violating COVID-19 protocols this season.

Gruden was fined $100,000 and the team docked $250,000 when Gruden didn’t properly wear his mask on the sideline during the game against the Saints, the person said on condition of anonymity.

The person also said the Raiders were fined $50,000 for allowing an unauthorized employee in the locker room following that game.

Gruden said last month that he had the coronavirus in the offseason.

