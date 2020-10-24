AP PHOTOS: Virus makes Friday nights empty, quiet in Europe

With tourists barred from entering Italy from many countries during the pandemic, including the United States, the historic center of Rome has been cruelly desolate. Young Romans who used to hang out until the wee hours for beers and cocktails in iconic squares like the medieval-era Campo de’ Fiori are banned from such squares from 9 p.m. to midnight, when the entire region’s curfew kicks in.

A cavernous, popular arcade in Brussels which for generations has drawn partiers seeking platefuls of mussels to wash down with that city’s famed brews sadly no longer resounds with late-evening laughter and chatter.

And forget about a night at the pub with one's best buddies or office cronies in London. Under new tighter restrictions, people can only go out to eat or drink with members of their own households. Those who love to break loose on the dance floor have been disappointed in Britain since March, when nightclubs were closed.

Bars and restaurants in Barcelona have been shuttered for table and counter service again, as a new surge of infections pushed Spain over 1 million total cases. In that exuberant northeastern city, only delivery or takeout business is now allowed.

Yet in Moscow, the capital of the European country with the highest number of confirmed infections – more than 1.47 million cases – streets are bustling as patrons, few bothering to wear masks or keep a safe distance, pack bars and restaurants.

Russian authorities have ordered employees and customers at places open between midnight and 6 a.m. to register for contact tracing purposes but President Vladimir Putin's government appears determined to avoid any national lockdowns that could further dent his popularity.

___

Follow all of AP's coronavirus pandemic coverage at http://apnews.com/VirusOutbreak and https://apnews.com/UnderstandingtheOutbreak

A nun walks past the Astronomical Clock on a near empty Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In much of Europe, city squares and streets, be they wide, elegant boulevards like in Paris or cobblestoned alleys in Rome, serve as animated evening extensions of drawing rooms and living rooms. As Coronavirus restrictions once again put limitations on how we live and socialize, AP photographers across Europe delivered a snapshot of how Friday evening, the gateway to the weekend, looks and feels. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

People leave and enter a so called 'Spaeti', a late night shop that sells alcohol and tobacco, amongst other things, near the RAW area, a popular nightlife spot at the district Friedrichshain in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

A man sits outside an empty restaurant in Rome's Trastevere neighborhood, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In much of Europe, city squares and streets, be they wide, elegant boulevards like in Paris or cobblestoned alleys in Rome, serve as animated evening extensions of drawing rooms and living rooms. As Coronavirus restrictions once again put limitations on how we live and socialize, AP photographers across Europe delivered a snapshot of how Friday evening, the gateway to the weekend, looks and feels. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

Terrace chairs are stacked outside a bar in the historic center of Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In much of Europe, city squares and streets, be they wide, elegant boulevards like in Paris or cobblestoned alleys in Rome, serve as animated evening extensions of drawing rooms and living rooms. As Coronavirus restrictions once again put limitations on how we live and socialize, AP photographers across Europe delivered a snapshot of how Friday evening, the gateway to the weekend, looks and feels. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

A view of restaurants, some with diners, others with many empty tables, near Taksim Square in Istanbul, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In much of Europe, city squares and streets, be they wide, elegant boulevards like in Paris or cobblestoned alleys in Rome, serve as animated evening extensions of drawing rooms and living rooms. As Coronavirus restrictions once again put limitations on how we live and socialize, AP photographers across Europe delivered a snapshot of how Friday evening, the gateway to the weekend, looks and feels. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

A couple kiss during a drink on the terrace of a restaurant before the nightly curfew due to the restrictions against the spread of coronavirus, in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In much of Europe, city squares and streets, be they wide, elegant boulevards like in Paris or cobblestoned alleys in Rome, serve as animated evening extensions of drawing rooms and living rooms. As Coronavirus restrictions once again put limitations on how we live and socialize, AP photographers across Europe delivered a snapshot of how Friday evening, the gateway to the weekend, looks and feels. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

A woman sits on the balcony of her home on the Mayor square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In much of Europe, city squares and streets, be they wide, elegant boulevards like in Paris or cobblestoned alleys in Rome, serve as animated evening extensions of drawing rooms and living rooms. As Coronavirus restrictions once again put limitations on how we live and socialize, AP photographers across Europe delivered a snapshot of how Friday evening, the gateway to the weekend, looks and feels. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

A woman wearing a face mask to curb the coronavirus walks in front of a mural created by street artist INO in the Psiri district of Athens, on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) Credit: Petros Giannakouris Credit: Petros Giannakouris

The owner of a restaurant stands in the doorway of the his establishment in the Naviglio Grande district, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

A drawing of a cross is placed outside an empty restaurant in Rome's Campo de' Fiori square, a popular evening spot of restaurants and pubs, to protest against the closing of the square, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

A bartender wearing face mask to protect against coronavirus makes a cocktail at Strelka bar in Moscow, Russia, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In much of Europe, city squares and streets, be they wide, elegant boulevards like in Paris or cobblestoned alleys in Rome, serve as animated evening extensions of drawing rooms and living rooms. As Coronavirus restrictions once again put limitations on how we live and socialize, AP photographers across Europe delivered a snapshot of how Friday evening, the gateway to the weekend, looks and feels. (AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin) Credit: Pavel Golovkin Credit: Pavel Golovkin

Painter works at his studio at the Naviglio Grande district, in Milan, Italy, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In much of Europe, city squares and streets, be they wide, elegant boulevards like in Paris or cobblestoned alleys in Rome, serve as animated evening extensions of drawing rooms and living rooms. As Coronavirus restrictions once again put limitations on how we live and socialize, AP photographers across Europe delivered a snapshot of how Friday evening, the gateway to the weekend, looks and feels. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) Credit: Luca Bruno Credit: Luca Bruno

Pedestrians walk along Las Ramblas of Barcelona, where terraces, restaurants and bar are closed due to the resurgence of the new coronavirus on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti) Credit: Emilio Morenatti Credit: Emilio Morenatti

A red heart carries a social distancing message in a near-empty Red Light District in Amsterdam, Netherlands, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong) Credit: Peter Dejong Credit: Peter Dejong

People attend an open air dance event by Harald Hertel's Jam Swingers in the colonnades of the Museum Island in Berlin, Germany, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In much of Europe, city squares and streets, be they wide, elegant boulevards like in Paris or cobblestoned alleys in Rome, serve as animated evening extensions of drawing rooms and living rooms. As Coronavirus restrictions once again put limitations on how we live and socialize, AP photographers across Europe delivered a snapshot of how Friday evening, the gateway to the weekend, looks and feels. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) Credit: Markus Schreiber Credit: Markus Schreiber

A lone man sits in front of a bar in the main party spot in the Alt-Sachsenhausen district in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Michael Probst) Credit: Michael Probst Credit: Michael Probst

People walk along the street crowded with coffee shops and clubs full of guests in downtown Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In much of Europe, city squares and streets, be they wide, elegant boulevards like in Paris or cobblestoned alleys in Rome, serve as animated evening extensions of drawing rooms and living rooms. As Coronavirus restrictions once again put limitations on how we live and socialize, AP photographers across Europe delivered a snapshot of how Friday evening, the gateway to the weekend, looks and feels. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic) Credit: Darko Vojinovic Credit: Darko Vojinovic

Backdropped by the Suleymaniye Mosque people stroll along the banks of the Bosporous in Istanbul, Turkey Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In much of Europe, city squares and streets, be they wide, elegant boulevards like in Paris or cobblestoned alleys in Rome, serve as animated evening extensions of drawing rooms and living rooms. As Coronavirus restrictions once again put limitations on how we live and socialize, AP photographers across Europe delivered a snapshot of how Friday evening, the gateway to the weekend, looks and feels. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

Musicians perform at a bar in Istanbul, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In much of Europe, city squares and streets, be they wide, elegant boulevards like in Paris or cobblestoned alleys in Rome, serve as animated evening extensions of drawing rooms and living rooms. As Coronavirus restrictions once again put limitations on how we live and socialize, AP photographers across Europe delivered a snapshot of how Friday evening, the gateway to the weekend, looks and feels. (AP Photo/Emrah Gurel) Credit: Emrah Gurel Credit: Emrah Gurel

A waiter closes the terrace of a bar on the Mayor square in downtown Madrid, Spain, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) Credit: Manu Fernandez Credit: Manu Fernandez

A waiter and waitress wearing masks serve their customers in the pedestrianized part of Old Compton Street in London, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In much of Europe, city squares and streets, be they wide, elegant boulevards like in Paris or cobblestoned alleys in Rome, serve as animated evening extensions of drawing rooms and living rooms. As Coronavirus restrictions once again put limitations on how we live and socialize, AP photographers across Europe delivered a snapshot of how Friday evening, the gateway to the weekend, looks and feels. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

A nun prays on the near empty Old Town Square in Prague, Czech Republic, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Petr David Josek) Credit: Petr David Josek Credit: Petr David Josek

Parisians take a drink on the terrace of a restaurant before the nightly curfew due to the restrictions against the spread of coronavirus, in Paris, France, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. (AP Photo/Francois Mori) Credit: Francois Mori Credit: Francois Mori

Commuters look up at the departure boards as they make their way home in London, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In much of Europe, city squares and streets, be they wide, elegant boulevards like in Paris or cobblestoned alleys in Rome, serve as animated evening extensions of drawing rooms and living rooms. As Coronavirus restrictions once again put limitations on how we live and socialize, AP photographers across Europe delivered a snapshot of how Friday evening, the gateway to the weekend, looks and feels. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Credit: Alastair Grant Credit: Alastair Grant

A waiter clears a table at a cafe restaurant in Piazza Navona Square before the start of a curfew, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In much of Europe, city squares and streets, be they wide, elegant boulevards like in Paris or cobblestoned alleys in Rome, serve as animated evening extensions of drawing rooms and living rooms. As Coronavirus restrictions once again put limitations on how we live and socialize, AP photographers across Europe delivered a snapshot of how Friday evening, the gateway to the weekend, looks and feels. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Credit: Alessandra Tarantino Credit: Alessandra Tarantino

A man wearing a superhero costume rides a scooter in Bucharest, Romania, Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. In much of Europe, city squares and streets, be they wide, elegant boulevards like in Paris or cobblestoned alleys in Rome, serve as animated evening extensions of drawing rooms and living rooms. As Coronavirus restrictions once again put limitations on how we live and socialize, AP photographers across Europe delivered a snapshot of how Friday evening, the gateway to the weekend, looks and feels. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda) Credit: Vadim Ghirda Credit: Vadim Ghirda