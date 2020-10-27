AP PHOTOS: Kyrgyzstan village untouched by political unrest

The constitution bars Zhaparov, as the acting head of state, from running for president in an early vote set for January, but he said he would renounce his duties beginning next month in order to join the race.

Zhaparov’s supporters, who forced the president's resignation, were bused to the capital from his home region of Issyk-Kul. Residents of Tash-Bashat, located 20 kilometers (12 miles) southeast of the capital, didn’t take part in the turmoil.

Kaliyev said that he and other villagers would support Zhaparov as the nation’s new leader, but warned that he would be forced out too if he becomes mired in corruption like his predecessors.

Like other Tash-Bashat residents, the Kaliyev family raises sheep and cattle. They complain bitterly about the lack of state support and authorities’ failure to repair crumbling infrastructure.

“They collect taxes, but they do nothing. The government isn’t paying any attention to the citizens' needs,” said Kaliyev, adding that authorities haven't fulfilled their longtime promises to pave a road leading to the village.

Life follows its centuries-old course in the village nestled between the scenic mountains, with residents herding sheep and cows in the mountains, producing milk and milk products and taking their goods to local markets for sale.

In their free time, local men love to play Kok Boru, a traditional game in which players on horseback maneuver with a goat's carcass and score by putting it into the opponents' goal.

Kanat Kaliyev's daughter Malika plays with her phone lying on a swing near their family house in the village of Tash-Bashat about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

A shepherd drives a herd of horses to pasture outside Archaly village, about 10 kilometers (6,2 miles) southwest of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Kanat Kaliyev's son Adilet, 30, rides a hors on his way home from the pasture near Tash Bashat village, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Adilet Kaliyev, Kanat Kaliyev's son feeds donkeys at a farm near his family house in Tash Bashat village, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Kanat Kaliyev's son Adilet's daughters Aibike, right, and Aima play at the family house in Tash Bashat village, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.

Burul, wife of Kanat Kaliyev's son Adilet, hangs up the laundry to dry at a yard of their family house in Tash Bashat village about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

Zarina, wife of Azret Kaliyev, son of Kanat Kaliyev, kindles a fire in the hearth for cooking at the family house in Tash Bashat village about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

Adilet Kaliyev, son of Kanat Kaliyev, takes a cow into a farm near their family house in Tash Bashat village about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

Zarina, wife of Azret Kaliyev, son of Kanat Kaliyev, milks a cow at a farm near their family house in Tash Bashat village about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

Zarina, wife of Azret Kaliyev, son of Kanat Kaliyev, pours milk into a can at a farm near their family house in Tash Bashat village about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

Kanat Kaliyev and his grandchildren Aruke, right, and Baisal talk with their relatives on Skype at their family house in the village of Tash-Bashat about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.

Adilet Kaliyev sits while his wife Burul, center, serves a lunch for him before his heading to the mountains to drive a flock of sheeps at their family house in Tash Bashat village, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020. Zarina, wife of his brother Azret Kaliyev in on the left.

A boy sits next to cows for sale at the Moscow market in Belovodskoye village, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) southwest of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

Villagers talk to each other as they come to buy fowl at the Moscow market in Belovodskoye village, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) southwest of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

A Kyrgyz boy looks sad at a goat for sale at the Moscow market in Belovodskoye village, about 45 kilometers (28 miles) southwest of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020.

Young horse riders compete for the goat during a kok boru, also called ulak tartysh a traditional game in which players on horseback maneuver with a goat's carcass and score by putting it into the opponents' goal outside Tash Bashat village, about 24 kilometers (15 miles) southeast of Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020.