AP PHOTOS: Boston celebrates St. Patrick's Day; Biden holds White House brunch with Irish leader

In Washington, President Joe Biden held a St. Patrick’s Day brunch for Catholic leaders in the East Room on Sunday. The room was decked out for the holiday, with an Irish flag, shamrocks and green and gold tablecloths. Guest seating cards were written in Celtic-looking green lettering.

Ireland’s prime minister, Leo Varadkar, attended the event with his partner, Matthew Barrett.

Biden, a devout Catholic who is exceedingly proud of his Irish heritage, said he was grateful to Varadkar for spending time with him on the holiday, and he thanked the Catholic leaders for their humanitarian work.

“Welcome, everyone, to St. Patrick’s Day at the White House,” Biden told the crowd. The president also hosted a reception later Sunday.

In Boston, other St. Patrick’s Day events were also taking place around the city, including a memorial Mass and a boxing tournament. Long-running Boston punk band Dropkick Murphys was set to play the first of its back-to-back St. Patrick’s Day concerts.

