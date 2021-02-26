AP names Anna Jo Bratton to post of US Enterprise Editor

Last year, she worked with journalists from across the U.S. on COIVD-19 coverage, including the devastating impacts on the Navajo Nation and a neighborhood in Chicago, and the virus’ effect on children across the world. She led the AP’s coverage of hunger in America, as many people lined up at food banks for the first time.

Bratton has also worked with news organizations outside the AP on important collaborations, such as one centered on wildfires in California and on mobile homes and pressures in the housing market in fast-growing states like Colorado.

“Part of AP’s mission is to work with news organizations to create ambitious, engaging journalism that wouldn’t exist without collaborations,” said Noreen Gillespie, deputy managing editor for U.S. News. “Bratton is brilliant at working with diverse teams, and has a history of leading successful collaborations.

Previously, Bratton oversaw some of the region’s most important stories, from the deadly wildfire in Paradise, California to coverage of marijuana legalization and gay marriage. She has served on AP’s stylebook committee.

Bratton grew up in Lincoln, Nebraska, where she worked her first newspaper job as an obituary clerk at the Lincoln Journal Star.

After working at newspapers in St. Louis and Des Moines, Iowa, Bratton joined the AP in 2007. She earned a bachelor’s degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 2003.