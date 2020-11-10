AP Interview: Germany seeks ‘new deal’ with US under Biden

Maas said he hoped the incoming Biden administration would make the U.S. an “active player" on the world stage again and join others in tackling global challenges such as climate change, migration and the coronavirus pandemic.

But he acknowledged that this doesn't mean Europeans can relax and let America take charge again.

“We in Europe must get used to taking on more responsibility, at least for our immediate and extended neighborhood,” Maas said, citing recent efforts to promote security in North Africa and the adjacent Sahel region as examples.

“In my view it won’t be the case that the United States will take on the role of global policeman again that we perhaps perceived it to have in the past," he said, adding that Berlin is eager to hear what the Biden administration expects of its close allies.