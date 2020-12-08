AP Interview: EU regulator hopes for 'multiple' vaccines

Cooke said the COVID-19 shot developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca is also being considered for quick approval, but the complete data hasn't yet been submitted. On Tuesday, Oxford scientists published a paper in the journal Lancet suggesting the vaccine is about 70% effective.

Cooke said the EMA hadn't received any submissions of data for vaccines made by Russia or China. Both countries have recently begun immunization of their populations more broadly with the shots, which haven't completed late-stage testing to prove they are safe and effective.

“I think we need to consider all these vaccines as new vaccines and that we need to pay heightened attention to how they perform once they are once they are deployed in a mass vaccination situation,” she said, referring to the vaccines currently under review by the EMA. Cooke said there would be additional surveillance measures in place once the shots are approved to look for any rare or serious side effects.

“Normally, we would ask the companies to review the data on a six month basis,” she said, explaining that pharmaceuticals would now be asked to report to the EMA every month and that they would be requiring one-year follow-up data from everyone vaccinated.

Cooke said that there are still outstanding questions about how long vaccines might provide immunity, but that she hoped they would ultimately help slow the coronavirus. She estimated there might be more than four or five licensed COVID-19 shots by the end of next year.

“We all have great hope that this is the solution,” she said, adding that there were considerable data to reassure people about the safety of the vaccines being reviewed.

Cooke said she was more concerned about the risk of falsified vaccines, noting warnings from European officials that these were already being sold on the black market.