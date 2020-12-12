AP Exclusive: Titans' ownership staying in Adams family

“With this transaction, we are pleased to ensure that the legacy started by my father will continue in our family. We are thrilled to make this commitment and will continue to invest in our team’s future growth and success. Our belief in what lies ahead for this team is unwavering and we are eager to see it unfold.”

Adams Strunk announced in August 2017 that her sister had started the process of selling her portion of KSA Industries, which includes the Titans.

When Bud Adams died in 2013, his estate was placed into a trust and divided between his two daughters, Amy and Susie, with each receiving a one-third share of the franchise and a third of KSA Industries. The other third was divided in three 11% shares to the widow and sons of Bud Adams’ late son, Kenneth Adams III.

Initially, after Bud Adams' death, the family installed Susie Adams Smith as controlling owner and made her husband Tommy Smith team president.

However, the family installed Strunk as controlling owner in 2015, brought back Steve Underwood from retirement to take over as team president and the Smiths were moved aside except for Susie Smith retaining one-third ownership in the franchise.

Adams Strunk fired Ken Whisenhunt in November 2015 and fired Mike Mularkey in January 2018 after the Titans' first playoff berth since 2008 when Tennessee reached the divisional round. She hired current general manager Jon Robinson and hired coach Mike Vrabel a week after firing Mularkey.

Vrabel coached the Titans last season to their first AFC championship in 17 years. The Titans currently are 8-4 and sit atop the AFC South with the tiebreaker over Indianapolis, trying to win their first division title since 2008. They are a win shy of their fifth straight winning season.

