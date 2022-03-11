AP Exclusive: HR Derby could decide All-Star Game winner

This year's All-Star Game is scheduled for Dodger Stadium on July 19, awarded to Los Angeles after the scheduled 2020 was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The All-Star Game has gone to extra innings 13 times since it began in 1933, the last two times 10 innings in both 2017 at Miami and 2018 at Washington. Teams running short on pitchers has become an issue as managers try to get most pitchers in the game by the ninth inning.

The annual Home Run Derby on the night before the All-Star Game has become one of MLB's popular events and is not mentioned in the document as changing.

