AP All-Big 12: Iowa State players and coach win top awards

The Big 12 runner-up Cyclones will play in a New Year's Six bowl for the first time, facing Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl. They were a league-best 8-1 in Big 12 play during the regular season before a 27-21 loss to Oklahoma in the championship game. The eight conference wins were a school record.

Hall is the Big 12 leader with 130.5 yards rushing per game and 19 touchdowns, and has a TD in every game this season. The sophomore was the unanimous pick as the top offensive player when the AP All-Big 12 team and individual awards were revealed Thursday, as determined by the vote of a panel of 20 sports writers and sportscasters who regularly cover the league.