Antron Pippen, Scottie Pippen's oldest son, dies at 33

Antron Pippen’s high school career was well-chronicled and he at one time was listed among the top 100 prospects at his age level. He acknowledged that sharing the last name of a six-time NBA champion generated extra attention.

“I’m used to the expectations,” Antron Pippen told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution as a high school player in 2006. “When I was younger, it bothered me. I was trying to prove to people that I could play. I’m very proud of my father. But I can only be myself.”

Antron Pippen was the oldest of Scottie Pippen’s seven children. He was the only child from Pippen’s first marriage, to Karen McCollum.

“Please keep his mom, Karen, and all of his family and friends in your thoughts and prayers,” Scottie Pippen wrote. “A kind heart and beautiful soul gone way too soon. I love you, son, rest easy until we meet again.”