Antonio Brown says he was forced to play injured by Bucs

"On top of that, the pain was extreme. I took a seat on the sideline and my coach came up to me, very upset, and shouted, `What’s wrong with you? What’s wrong with you?' I told him, `It’s my ankle.' But he knew that. It was well documented and we had discussed it.

“He then ordered me to get on the field. I said, `Coach, I can’t.' He didn’t call for medical attention. Instead, he shouted at me, `YOU’RE DONE!' while he ran his finger across his throat. Coach was telling me that if I didn’t play hurt, then I was done with the Bucs.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://apnews.com/hub/pro-32 and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field while his team's offense is on the field against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Brown left the game and did not return. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP) Credit: Andrew Mills Caption Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown (81) gestures to the crowd as he leaves the field while his team's offense is on the field against the New York Jets during the third quarter of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J. Brown left the game and did not return. (Andrew Mills/NJ Advance Media via AP) Credit: Andrew Mills Credit: Andrew Mills