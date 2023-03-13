Antiwar ‘All Quiet’ wins the Oscar for international film

"All Quiet on the Western Front," starring Felix Kammerer and directed and co-written by Edward Berger, earned nine nominations, including best picture.

The Netflix film is based on the classic 1929 novel of the same name by Erich Maria Remarque. Set during World War I, it follows the life of a young German soldier who enlists in the army with his friends. But the realities of war shatter his hopes of becoming a hero and he focuses on his own survival.