Anti-virtual reality note included with explosive package

A Northeastern spokesperson on Wednesday had no new details on the case.

The package delivered to Holmes Hall detonated just after 7 p.m. Tuesday when a staff member opened it, the university said in a statement. The staff member, a 45-year-old man, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries to his hand, police said. No name was made public.

Boston's bomb squad neutralized a second package near the city's Museum of Fine Arts, which is near Northeastern's campus.

Holmes Hall is home to the university's creative writing program and its women's, gender and sexuality studies program.

Northeastern is a private university in downtown Boston with about 16,000 undergraduate students. The campus opened normally for classes Wednesday.

Tuesday's explosion marked one of the first big scares in Boston since 2013, when two bombs planted near the finish line of the Boston Marathon killed three spectators and wounded more than 260 others.

