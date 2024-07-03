Anti-settlement group says Israel has made largest West Bank land seizure in 3 decades

An anti-settlement watchdog says Israel has approved the largest seizure of land in the occupied West Bank in over three decades

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
By JULIA FRANKEL – Associated Press
Updated 5 minutes ago
X

JERUSALEM (AP) — An anti-settlement watchdog says Israel has approved the largest seizure of land in the occupied West Bank in over three decades.

Peace Now said Wednesday that authorities recently approved the appropriation of 12.7 square kilometers (nearly 5 square miles) of land in the Jordan Valley. The group's data indicate it was the largest single appropriation approved since the 1993 Oslo accords at the start of the peace process.

The move, which was approved late last month but only publicized on Wednesday, comes after the seizure of 8 square kilometers (roughly 3 square miles) of land in the West Bank in March and 2.6 square kilometers (1 square mile) in February.

That makes 2024 by far the peak year for Israeli land seizure in the West Bank, Peace Now said.

The Palestinians view the expansion of settlements in the occupied West Bank as the main barrier to any lasting peace agreement and most of the international community considers them illegal or illegitimate.

Israel's government considers the West Bank to be the historical and religious heartland of the Jewish people and is opposed to Palestinian statehood.

Israel captured the West Bank, the Gaza Strip and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war. The Palestinians want all three territories for a future state.

Israel has built well over 100 settlements across the West Bank, some of which resemble fully developed suburbs or small towns. They are home to over 500,000 Jewish settlers who have Israeli citizenship. The 3 million Palestinians in the West Bank live under seemingly open-ended Israeli military rule.

In Other News
1
Severe overcrowding, lack of exits and mud contributed to a deadly...
2
Strike kills family as Israeli evacuation order sparks panicked flight...
3
How did a religious gathering in India turn into a deadly stampede?
4
Which is the Better SUV? Edmunds compares the new Toyota Land Cruiser...
5
Biden will bestow the Medal of Honor on 2 Civil War heroes who helped...
© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top