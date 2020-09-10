Anthony Rapp sues Kevin Spacey on sex assault allegation

Rapp, who starred in “Rent” on Broadway and in “Star Trek: Discovery” on TV, had first spoken out against the Oscar-winning Spacey in 2017, a decision that led to others speaking up and Spacey's up-to-then celebrated career coming to an abrupt end.

In the lawsuit, filed in state Supreme Court in Manhattan, Rapp detailed what he has said publicly about Spacey, that the older actor made a sexual advance to him when a teenage Rapp attended a party.