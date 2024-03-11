Anthony Davis bullies Timberwolves with 27 points, 25 rebounds in Lakers' 120-109 victory

LeBron James had 29 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, while Austin Reaves added 19 points as the Lakers knocked off another top team following wins over Oklahoma City and Milwaukee on their six-game homestand. Los Angeles (36-30) is six games above .500 for the first time this season.

Naz Reid scored 25 points and hit five 3-pointers in his first start of the season for Minnesota, which hit 16 of its season-high 46 3-point attempts. Reid delivered his second straight outstanding performance after scoring a career-high 34 against Cleveland last Friday, but the Wolves' depleted interior defense couldn't stop Davis without Rudy Gobert or Karl-Anthony Towns.

Anthony Edwards also scored 25 points for the Wolves, who have lost four of six. Minnesota missed nine consecutive shots to start the fourth quarter while Los Angeles pulled away.

James returned after sitting out due to injury for the ninth time this season when the Lakers stunned Milwaukee 123-122 on Friday night behind D'Angelo Russell's 44-point performance. Davis injured his left shoulder during that game in a collision with Giannis Antetokounmpo, but was healthy enough to return.

Edwards played through an ankle injury, but Gobert sat out with right hamstring tightness. Gobert, who missed his third game of the season, was fined $100,000 by the NBA earlier Sunday for a series of transgressions questioning the integrity of the NBA's officiating Friday.

Towns missed his third straight game for Minnesota since being diagnosed with a torn meniscus in his left knee. The big man is likely to be sidelined until the postseason following surgery.

Kyle Anderson also sat out with right shoulder pain, and Monte Morris missed his second straight game with a strained left hamstring.

Lakers swingman Cam Reddish was ruled out with a sprained right ankle. It was the second additional game he has missed since he returned from a monthlong injury absence in late February.

UP NEXT

Timberwolves: At Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday night.

Lakers: At Sacramento on Wednesday night.

