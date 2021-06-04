Anthony Davis returns for Game 6, but exits in 1st quarter

After missing the previous 1 1/2 games, Davis suited up for Game 6 and attempted to play. But the superstar big man looked tentative and lacked any explosive ability while failing to take a shot, and he went down in a heap in front of the Lakers' bench with 6:35 left in the first quarter.

Los Angeles' medical staff attended to Davis and escorted him to the locker room. The Lakers said Davis was questionable to return to the franchise's first playoff elimination game since 2013, which the Suns led 36-14 after the first quarter.