Antetokounmpo (knee) ruled out by Bucks for East Game 6

Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo looks up to the scoreboard from the bench during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball playoffs Eastern Conference finals against the Atlanta Hawks on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Nation & World | 1 hour ago
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of Game 6 of the Eastern Conference final against the Atlanta Hawks

ATLANTA (AP) — Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has been ruled out of Game 6 Saturday of the Eastern Conference final against the Atlanta Hawks.

The two-time MVP will miss his second straight game in the series, which the Bucks were leading 3-2.

Antetokounmpo hyperextended his left knee in Game 4 after landing awkwardly trying to contest a dunk by Clint Capela.

Bobby Portis was expected to get his second straight playoff start after scoring 22 points and grabbing eight rebounds in Milwaukee's 123-112 victory Thursday night.

Atlanta's best player, point guard Trae Young, was still listed as questionable on the NBA's Saturday injury report and likely to be a game-time decision. He missed the two previous games with a bone bruise in his right foot after inadvertently stepping on an official's foot and twisting his ankle in Game 3.

Veteran sixth man Lou Williams started the last two games for the Hawks.

Milwaukee can clinch its first trip to the NBA Finals since 1974 with one more victory over the Hawks, who haven't reach the championship round since moving to Atlanta in 1968.

The East winner will face the Phoenix Suns in the finals.

Injured Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo watches from the bench as his team takes on the Atlanta Hawks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo hyperextends his left knee on this play hitting the floor after rising to challenge a slam by Atlanta Hawks center Clint Capela on a lob pass by Lou Williams with 7:14 left in the third quarter of game 4 in the NBA Eastern Conference Finals on Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, who did not play, celebrates a score during the second half against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 4 of the NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals Tuesday, June 29, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young tests out the bone bruise in his right ankle two hours before tipoff against the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals in the NBA basketball playoffs Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (Curtis Compton/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)
Atlanta Hawks' Trae Young, middle, looks up to the scoreboard from the bench during the second half of Game 5 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, July 1, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
