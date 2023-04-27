Another Kenyan pastor arrested over deaths of followers

Police have been exhuming bodies at a ranch owned by Mackenzie, where he moved in 2019 after closing his church in Malindi. As part of the move, he reportedly sold his television channel to Odero.

Odero’s television channel is popular in Kenyan households, with people travelling from across the country to visit his church.

His YouTube channel boasts more than 400,000 subscribers and more than 70 million views.

Odero’s megacrusades have in the past been attended by senior politicians including the wife of Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Pastor Dorcas.

Kenya is a largely religious society.