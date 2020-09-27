Another Falcons collapse: Foles' 3 TDs lead 30-26 Bears win

“We found a way to lose these games,” defensive end Dante Fowler Jr. said. “It doesn't get no worse than this. We probably found the two worst ways you can lose a football game.”

Under Quinn, the Falcons also blew a 28-3 lead in the Super Bowl after the 2016 season and lost in overtime to the New England Patriots.

This time, it was Foles who guided the improbable comeback after relieving the erratic Trubisky in the third quarter. The former Super Bowl MVP had two apparent touchdown passes overturned by official reviews — and still managed to pull out the victory.

Foles threw a 3-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham to make it 26-16 with 6:24 remaining. The Falcons still appeared in good shape after the Bears failed on a 2-point attempt.

But Chicago got the ball back and moved quickly down the field. Foles connected with Allen Robinson on a short pass that turned into a 37-yard touchdown when Isaiah Oliver and Blidi Wreh-Wilson both missed tackles, allowing the receiver to scoot down the sideline.

After the Falcons went three-and-out on their third straight possession, Foles heaved one with a rusher in his face and connected with Anthony Miller for a 28-yard touchdown with 1:53 remaining.

The Falcons still had a shot, but Matt Ryan was intercepted by Tashaun Gipson to seal it.

Foles finished 16 of 29 for 188 yards. Trubisky, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 draft, was 13 of 22 for 128 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He was sacked twice.

Brian Hill and Todd Gurley each ran for a touchdown and Ryan connected with Hayden Hurst on a short TD pass that helped stake the Falcons to their seemingly comfortable lead.

Trubisky set up Chicago's first touchdown with the second-longest run of his career, a 45-yarder after the Falcons abandoned the the entire middle of the field. He connected on Graham on a 2-yard scoring pass to pull the Bears within 16-10 at halftime.

Foles, who guided the Eagles to the Super Bowl title after the 2017 season, spent one injury-plagued season in Jacksonville before being acquired by the Bears to put some heat on the disappointing Trubisky.

Foles got his chance after Trubisky threw an interception in the third quarter that set up a Falcons field goal, pushing the lead to 26-10.

Foles pushed the Bears down the field, connecting with Miller on a play that was initially ruled a 17-yard touchdown pass even though Darqueze Dennard came away with the ball. After reviewing the replay, the officials ruled that Miller never had control and awarded an interception to Dennard.

With just under 11 minutes remaining, Foles delivered another apparent touchdown on fourth down, connecting over the middle to Robinson on a 21-yard throw. But a replay showed that Robinson trapped the ball against the turf, turning the ball over to the Falcons on downs.

Turns out, Foles was just getting warmed up.

INJURY REPORT

Bears: RB Tarik Cohen left the game in the second half with a knee injury. S Sherrick McManis was knocked out by an ailing hamstring.

Falcons: The Falcons played without six starters, including WR Julio Jones (hamstring). Also missing were LB Foye Oluokun (hamstring), OT Kaleb McGary (knee), DE Takk McKinley (groin), S Ricardo Allen (elbow) and CB A.J. Terrell (COVID-19 reserve list). The Falcons then lost WR Russell Gage (concussion) in the first half, and DT Grady Jarrett (hip) hobbled off in the second half.

UP NEXT

Bears: Return home to face the Indianapolis Colts next Sunday.

Falcons: Head to Lambeau Field to take on the Green Bay Packers in a Monday night game to finish off Week 4.

___

Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 and find his work at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Chicago Bears quarterback Nick Foles (9) works against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy speaks with Atlanta Falcons head coach Dan Quinn after an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham (80) misses the catch in the end zone against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones (11) misses the catch against Atlanta Falcons defensive back Darqueze Dennard (34) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan (2) hands the ball off to Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill (23) against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) makes the catch ahead of Atlanta Falcons strong safety Keanu Neal (22) for a touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against Chicago Bears free safety Eddie Jackson (39) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Falcons running back Todd Gurley (21) runs against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Chicago Bears tight end Jimmy Graham (80) runs after a catch agaimnst Atlanta Falcons strong safety Damontae Kazee (27) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Atlanta Falcons running back Brian Hill (23) celebrates his touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) prays after an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. The Chicago Bears won 30-26. The entire Chicago Bears team had the initials of former player Gayle Sayers on their jerseys. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Chicago Bears strong safety Tashaun Gipson (38) celebrates his interception of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. The Chicago Bears won 30-26. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) celebrates his touchdown with Chicago Bears wide receiver Allen Robinson (12) against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: Brynn Anderson Credit: Brynn Anderson

Chicago Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller (17) makes a touchdown catch against the Atlanta Falcons during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore) Credit: John Bazemore Credit: John Bazemore