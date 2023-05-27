Another deceased Jesuit priest accused of sex abuse in Bolivia as pedophilia scandal grows

An alleged victim of Pedrajas formally filed an accusation against the deceased priest on May 19, the Jesuit order said.

The revelations about Pedrajas, a Spanish Jesuit who died in 2009, has helped uncover other cases of abuse by Church authorities, including from other orders, amid a broad inquiry by prosecutors.

One Carmelite parish priest, Milton Murillo, was sent to pre-trial detention for three months earlier this month. The Public Prosecutor's Office said this week it had formally charged another priest, Garvin Grech, with covering up Murillo's alleged crimes. Grech has fled to neighboring Argentina, according to police.

Attorney General Wilfredo Chávez said earlier this week that around 23 priests have been implicated in alleged pedophilia cases.

The Jesuit Society in Bolivia previously apologized to victims and pledged to support the investigation while denouncing Pedrajas’ superiors for an alleged cover-up. Many of the people singled out are no longer in office or have died.

Earlier this week, Jordi Bertemeu, one of the Vatican's top sex crimes investigators, arrived in Bolivia amid the growing scandal.

The Bolivian Catholic Church acknowledged on Wednesday that it had been " deaf to the sufferings " of the victims of sexual abuse committed by priests and pledged to "seek reparation for the victims."